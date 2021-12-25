SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 238,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 24,555 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 125,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DWX stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.35. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

