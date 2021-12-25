Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 37.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 139,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth about $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

NYSE SRC opened at $47.14 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.72.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.24.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.