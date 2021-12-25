Splintershards (SPS) Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $75.61 million and $2.14 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00016952 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00010428 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00055782 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000097 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded 10,391.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 382,291,666 coins and its circulating supply is 326,334,919 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

