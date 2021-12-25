Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Splunk were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,305 shares of company stock worth $501,107 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $115.92 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $184.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.