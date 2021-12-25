Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $296.66.

Several analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,645,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,015,949. The stock has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.74, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Square will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total transaction of $4,888,852.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.49, for a total transaction of $929,514.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,806 shares of company stock worth $18,092,716. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter worth $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter worth $14,394,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 6.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Square by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

