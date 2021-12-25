Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $43,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,104 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.49, for a total value of $929,514.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,806 shares of company stock worth $18,092,716. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.66.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $167.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a PE ratio of 156.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

