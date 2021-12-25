Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 3,383 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.2% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

Shares of PYPL opened at $192.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.