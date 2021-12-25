Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 543 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 1.5% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Intuit by 1,180.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,374 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 48,992.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 833,367 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $146,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 268.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,544,000 after purchasing an additional 296,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $669.24.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $635.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $633.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $564.28. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $357.69 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $180.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.09, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

