Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $2.73 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock opened at $432.64 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $335.37 and a 52-week high of $435.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $425.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.