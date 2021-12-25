Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,063,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,924,000 after purchasing an additional 33,920 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at $12,412,848,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,239,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,935,000 after purchasing an additional 215,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $80.90 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 82.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.34.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.94.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

