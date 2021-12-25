Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Invests $9.20 Million in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,007 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,196,000. Zendesk makes up approximately 1.2% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Zendesk as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 34.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 86.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 8.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 19.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Zendesk by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $4,326,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $32,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,035 shares of company stock worth $17,940,584 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $103.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.56.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

