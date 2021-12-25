Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Makes New $5.61 Million Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 75,537 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $86.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $86.97.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,328 shares of company stock valued at $737,719. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

