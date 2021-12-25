State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 36,818 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,818 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tronox were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the second quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 6,329.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 170.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 116.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TROX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE:TROX opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.70. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $26.33.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.40 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

