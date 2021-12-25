State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMEH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 309.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 68.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.23. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $133.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.29.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $227.12 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

