State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,917 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,473,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after acquiring an additional 707,350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1,017.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 769,686 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after acquiring an additional 700,798 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,766 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $133,286,000 after acquiring an additional 628,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,749,732 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $105,491,000 after acquiring an additional 516,174 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPX opened at $76.39 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $36.39 and a 1-year high of $78.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

