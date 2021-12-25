State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

ITCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $8,328,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $8,411,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 413,895 shares of company stock worth $19,232,700 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $51.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.