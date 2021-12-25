State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 1,671 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,853,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Haemonetics by 109.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 459,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,463,000 after buying an additional 240,419 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Haemonetics by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Haemonetics by 112.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 90.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average of $61.59.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.