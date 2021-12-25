State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 383.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 391,442 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terry Considine acquired 138,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $970,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

AIV stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

