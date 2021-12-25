State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,292,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,449,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,414,000 after acquiring an additional 514,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,881 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,811,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,907,000 after acquiring an additional 124,820 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,233,000 after buying an additional 251,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHG opened at $42.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.43. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

