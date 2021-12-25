Stephens Inc. AR Buys 1,800 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.2% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 4.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 20.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 48.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.55 on Friday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.