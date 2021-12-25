Stephens Inc. AR Buys New Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 263,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 52,805 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 52,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 30,310 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 153.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.