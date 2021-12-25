Steve Oblak Sells 1,114 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $222,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Steve Oblak sold 2,160 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $403,682.40.

On Monday, October 18th, Steve Oblak sold 1,345 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.37, for a total value of $319,262.65.

Wayfair stock opened at $204.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.08. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.74 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.02 and a beta of 2.93.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Wayfair’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,672,000 after purchasing an additional 163,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,126,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on W shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.43.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

