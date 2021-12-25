Steven D. Borges Sells 9,845 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Steven D. Borges sold 9,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $689,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:JBL opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $70.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.57.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,155,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,839,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,649,000 after acquiring an additional 383,062 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Jabil by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 232,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Jabil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,710,000 after acquiring an additional 58,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBL. Citigroup raised their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

