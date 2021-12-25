Steven D. Fitz Sells 7,369 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 7,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $101,692.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 3.23.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SUMO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 437.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

