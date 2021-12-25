Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Major Shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) Purchases 500,000 Shares

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,695,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 11,579 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $221,737.85.

On Thursday, December 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 70,410 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,900.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 73,844 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,363,898.68.

On Friday, December 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 222,074 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,392,623.72.

On Monday, December 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $11,955,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 75,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,427,750.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 100 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,288.00.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $19.74 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $17.47 and a one year high of $113.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFIX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,510,000. Yale University lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yale University now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 252.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 29,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

