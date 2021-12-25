Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $179.05 Million

Brokerages expect that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will report $179.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $184.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.60 million. Stoneridge reported sales of $189.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year sales of $745.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.41 million to $750.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $773.32 million, with estimates ranging from $748.43 million to $798.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Stoneridge news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $85,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 90.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Stoneridge by 45.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Stoneridge by 145.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 20.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 102,828.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stoneridge has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $508.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

