Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CCI opened at $199.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.67 and a 200-day moving average of $189.41. The company has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.81, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 194.06%.

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

