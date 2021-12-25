Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Takes $429,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,516,154,000 after buying an additional 426,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,909,514,000 after purchasing an additional 694,381 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,655,000 after purchasing an additional 742,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,575,702,000 after purchasing an additional 635,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.16.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,479. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

