StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.72

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.72 and last traded at C$6.70, with a volume of 27996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.55.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SVI shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.58.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$53.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that StorageVault Canada Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.23 per share, with a total value of C$498,176.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$996,352.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

