StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.00

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0028 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of StorageVault Canada in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

