StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 855.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 38,956 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

NYSE KO opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $251.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.51. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $58.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

