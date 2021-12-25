StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 39.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,705 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 240.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,079 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $102,860,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $98,720,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1,219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 945,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,301,000 after acquiring an additional 873,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $102.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.16. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

