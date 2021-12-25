Strong Trading 3.4% Higher This Week (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last seven days, Strong has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Strong has a total market cap of $62.79 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can now be purchased for $454.08 or 0.00893042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Strong alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00056052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,032.56 or 0.07930806 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00008927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,734.08 or 0.99778243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00072472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00053491 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.