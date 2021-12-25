Strs Ohio Buys 20,700 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 57.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Evolus were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 40.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. Evolus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

