Strs Ohio Grows Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter worth $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter worth $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 34.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter worth $168,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $550,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 5.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

