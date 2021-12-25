Strs Ohio Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 125,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 441.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 46,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Shares of TWO opened at $6.06 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.22%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

