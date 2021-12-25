Strs Ohio Takes $447,000 Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,477,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,969,000 after buying an additional 491,682 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 234,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $24.62 on Friday. Meritor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.04.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MTOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Craig sold 113,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $2,858,712.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan sold 29,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $739,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,359. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

