Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $268.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

