Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $230.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.00.

SUI opened at $205.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $137.43 and a 1 year high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 358.9% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 873,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,769,000 after purchasing an additional 683,501 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 32.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,178,000 after purchasing an additional 426,478 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth $53,338,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 81.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 278,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

