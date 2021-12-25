Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Sells $48,008.44 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,396 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $48,008.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christopher Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Monday, December 20th, Christopher Dawson sold 7,092 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $220,703.04.

On Friday, December 17th, Christopher Dawson sold 1,417 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $47,965.45.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $329,726.25.

Shares of RUN opened at $34.65 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 309.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 25.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.