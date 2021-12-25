Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.16. Approximately 2,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 4,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

SUUIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.25 to C$16.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.03.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.