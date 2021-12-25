Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Director Robert Allen Leach Buys 30,000 Shares

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Director Robert Allen Leach acquired 30,000 shares of Surge Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.93 per share, with a total value of C$118,035.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 402,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,583,038.21.

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at C$4.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$348.61 million and a P/E ratio of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.88. Surge Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.51 and a 12-month high of C$6.46.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$1.10. The firm had revenue of C$105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Surge Energy Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Surge Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.59.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

