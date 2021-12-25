Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

Shares of Synlogic stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $5.11.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter worth $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the second quarter worth $68,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 31.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 253,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

