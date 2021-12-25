T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.32.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $119.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.89. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.70 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $149.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

