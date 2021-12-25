Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $1,253,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 265,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,846,000 after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 483,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,076,000 after acquiring an additional 175,741 shares during the period.

Shares of TSM opened at $120.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $625.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $104.67 and a 52-week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

