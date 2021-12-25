Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.80.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $177.96 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.58 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

