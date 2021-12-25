Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €44.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($50.00) price objective on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TLX. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Talanx in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on Talanx in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of ETR TLX opened at €41.64 ($46.79) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.04. Talanx has a 1-year low of €29.52 ($33.17) and a 1-year high of €42.66 ($47.93). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.10.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

