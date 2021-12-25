TAP Consulting LLC Makes New $106,000 Investment in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIGR. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in UP Fintech by 584.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $790.86 million, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.55.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. UP Fintech had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

