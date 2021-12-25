Taraxa 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.51 Million (TARA)

Taraxa (CURRENCY:TARA) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Taraxa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Taraxa has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Taraxa has a total market cap of $15.55 million and $2.51 million worth of Taraxa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taraxa Profile

Taraxa is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Taraxa’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,343,021,474 coins. Taraxa’s official Twitter account is @taraxa_project . The Reddit community for Taraxa is https://reddit.com/r/Taraxa_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Taraxa is a decentralized infrastructure purpose-built to make informal transaction data clear and trusted. “

Buying and Selling Taraxa

