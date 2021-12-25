Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives $38.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.89.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,453 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,226 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.59. 476,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,382. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.48. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.77.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

